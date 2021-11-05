Installed Building Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 194,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Installed Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Installed Building Products worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.