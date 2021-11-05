Insights Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,906.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $29,906.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,019,840 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

