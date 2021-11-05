Insider Selling: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) VP Sells $544,636.48 in Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZWS stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

