Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells 3,127 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $47.26 on Friday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Terex by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

