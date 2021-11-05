Insider Selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.