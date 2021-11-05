Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.45. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $162.59 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

