Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Sells $78,662.22 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:RES opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.43.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
