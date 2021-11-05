Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Sells $78,662.22 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 718,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $1,575,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

