Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

