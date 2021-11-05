Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $386,366.88 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $74.31 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Phreesia by 25.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

