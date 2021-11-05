Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $252,200.42 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEN opened at $288.00 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $270.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.77, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Penumbra by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Penumbra by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

