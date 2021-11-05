Insider Selling: OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OPBK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 35,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

