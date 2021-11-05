Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells $938,046.96 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NCR by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NCR by 158.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

