Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells $938,046.96 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $50.00.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NCR by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NCR by 158.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.