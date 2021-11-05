Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 5,751 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,788,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

Morningstar stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.28. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.23 and its 200-day moving average is $260.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

