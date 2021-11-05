Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells 29,502 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $634,588.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

LAZY opened at $21.47 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

