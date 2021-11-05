Insider Selling: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) President Sells 293,561 Shares of Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. 1,782,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.