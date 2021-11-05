Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $17,680.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $17,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $18,810.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $17,020.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in International Seaways by 225.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Seaways by 39.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

