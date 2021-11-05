Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $39,155.20 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $56,236.68.

AC stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.