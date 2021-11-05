Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $126.86 and a one year high of $182.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

