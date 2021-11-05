Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 8,195 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $769,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92.

Ameresco stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

