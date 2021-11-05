Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider Purchases $69,510.00 in Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $11.54 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.