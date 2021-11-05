Insider Buying: James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Buys 23,866 Shares of Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Eoghan O’Lionaird purchased 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73).

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. James Fisher and Sons plc has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,292 ($16.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £212.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 841.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 916.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

