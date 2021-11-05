Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Purchases 945 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal purchased 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).

HVPE stock opened at GBX 2,690 ($35.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,375.75 ($17.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 168.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,385.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,217.47.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.