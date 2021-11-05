Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Purchases 945 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal purchased 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,298.34).
HVPE stock opened at GBX 2,690 ($35.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,375.75 ($17.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 168.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,385.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,217.47.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.