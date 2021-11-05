Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Purchases $981,900.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.12 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.