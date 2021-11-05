Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Purchases $981,900.00 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BXMT opened at $33.12 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
See Also: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.