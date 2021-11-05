Insider Buying: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Acquires 17,167 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,112.00.

ARC stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.