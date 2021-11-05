Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of INGR opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

