ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.37 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

