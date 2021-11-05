Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,172. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

