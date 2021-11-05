IMI’s (IMI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,776 ($23.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,691.91. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

