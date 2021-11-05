Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. 3,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 80,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). As a group, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,709,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,458,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

