Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $239.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Illinois Tool’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product offerings, buyouts and the policy of rewarding shareholders. Its enterprise initiatives are expected to aid operating margin by more than 100 bps in 2021. In third-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales lagged estimates by 0.98% and 1.57%, respectively. The company expects raw material and supply-chain constraints to continue playing spoilsport. It lowered sales growth and earnings projections to 13-14% and $8.30-$8.50 per share, respectively, for 2021. Price/costs impact on the operating margin is expected to be an adverse 150 bps. The operating margin is expected to be 23.5-24.5%, lower than 24.5-25.5% mentioned previously.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $232.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.55. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

