Idle Price Hits $4.70 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00007638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $183,328.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

