IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $234.88. 3,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $176.62 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

