Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 1,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $130,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $108,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Identiv by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.