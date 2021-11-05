ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.80. 2,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

