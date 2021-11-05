Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $21,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $14,078,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ichor by 115.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

