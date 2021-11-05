IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,124. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAMGOLD stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

