iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cormark upped their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.39.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$74.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

