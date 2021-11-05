iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$89.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$85.50 to C$89.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.17.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

