Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report sales of $14.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.35 million and the highest is $14.82 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.