HyperQuant Price Up 135.5% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $42,039.28 and approximately $3,624.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 135.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00246421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00096852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

