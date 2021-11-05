Hydro Protocol Price Up 25% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00244987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00096520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

