Huw M. Nash Sells 3,800 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

STOK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.