Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 122,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

