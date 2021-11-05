Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.530-$2.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.78 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.53-2.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.