Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.80

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 13295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.