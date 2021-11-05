Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.60 ($63.06).

Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €55.00 ($64.71). The stock had a trading volume of 329,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,447.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.43 and a 200 day moving average of €47.97.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

