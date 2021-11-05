Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.60 ($63.06).

Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €55.00 ($64.71). The stock had a trading volume of 329,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,447.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.43 and a 200 day moving average of €47.97.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

