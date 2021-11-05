Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.22 ($62.61).

ETR:BOSS opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.97. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,426.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

