Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.