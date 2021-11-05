Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
