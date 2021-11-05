Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

