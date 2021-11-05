Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.07

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $80.34, with a volume of 121671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.
The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.