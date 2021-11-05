Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.07

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.07 and last traded at $80.34, with a volume of 121671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

